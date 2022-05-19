English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Emami; target of Rs 601: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 601 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Khambatta Securities' research report on Emami


    During 4Q FY22, the FMCG sector was affected by rising inflation, high raw material costs, and, to a certain extent, by the Omicron wave of Covid-19, impacting both volume growth and margins. Going forward, the near-tomedium term growth outlook looks positive for Emami, given the hot summer and healthy traction in the company’s summer portfolio, strong growth momentum in modern channels, and expected improvement in rural consumer sentiment. The company’s acquisition of leading prickly heat/cool talc brand ‘Dermicool’ in March 2022 will add weight to its summer portfolio. We expect growth to accelerate by ~1-1.5 percentage points in FY23, primarily driven by improved rural consumer confidence and the abatement of the Covid pandemic. Operating margins are likely to witness some pressure due to raw material cost inflation. We have adjusted our forecasts based on the latest data-points and our updated outlook. The Emami stock witnessed robust appreciation, followed by recent corrections to stand at 19% higher since we initiated coverage on the company with a BUY rating on 23 September 2020.



    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation of under 25x FY24E. We maintain a BUY rating on Emami with a price target of Rs 601 (reduced from Rs 657) based on P/E of 34x FY24E EPS, informing a 37% upside from current levels.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emami #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.