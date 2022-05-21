English
    Buy Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: target of Rs 5550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5550 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories


    Q4FY22 was a strong quarter, adjusting for one off impairment charges. The revenues as well as adjusted PAT staged a double digit growth. Strong product pipeline, growth in base business to enable DRL tide over pricing pressures in the US and drive up sales in the region. Healthy growth prospects exist for India business backed by growth in the existing portfolio, new product launches and price hikes. Management commentary too remains optimistic over the long term, though high -cost pressures could be near-term concerns. DRL has retained its EBITDA margins guidance of 25% by 2025.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on Dr Reddys Laboratories (DRL) with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 5,550.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
