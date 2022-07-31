English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; target of Rs 5000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories


    Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ (DRL’s) Q1FY23 operating performance reflected high cost pressures that dragged down adjusted operating margins. Results missed estimates and reflected several one-time items. Higher costs and elevated competitive pressures in the US are near-term challenges for DRL, but a strong new product pipeline and growth in base business could help tide over pricing pressures, to certain extent. Expected healthy growth in India business, gradual pick up in the PSAI segment and strong product pipeline in the US including limited competition / FTF products, are key positives.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 5,000.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories - 290722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.