English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Factors Behind The Market Crash
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 4960: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dixon Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4960 in its research report dated December 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    December 23, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Dixon Technologies


    In our interaction with Dixon, management highlighted near-term headwinds in terms of lower volume offtake post the festive season in TVs and mobiles. Further, COVID-lockdowns in China may disrupt the supply chain although for a brief period. The company is confident of strong long-term growth given new customer additions in key product categories, improving performance of lighting and consumer electronics businesses and margin expansion. Ramp-up of high margin original design manufacturer (ODM) products, liquidation of high-cost inventory, cost optimisation and a fall in input prices, would improve profitability.



    Outlook


    A healthy balance sheet, low working capital and strong revenue/PAT CAGR of ~31%/~47% over FY22-25E justify its rich valuation. Recent correction is a good buying opportunity for long-term investors. We retain a Buy on Dixon Technologies (Dixon) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,960.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dixon Technologies - 23 -12-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dixon Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Dec 23, 2022 02:33 pm