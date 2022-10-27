English
    Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 4960: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dixon Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4960 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    October 27, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Dixon Technologies


    Consolidated Q2FY23 performance was better than estimates with a slight miss on OPM. Sales growth was led by the mobile and home appliances segments. OPM was restricted to 3.8% due to margin drop in mobile segment. Management expects ~40% y-o-y growth in revenues and OPM to be @ 3.8-4% in FY23. Long-term margin expansion would be led by backward integration and increasing share of ODM revenues. Healthy balance sheet, low working capital and strong revenue/PAT CAGR of ~31%/~47% over FY22-25E justify its rich valuation.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Dixon Technologies (Dixon) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,960 given its leadership in outsourcing consumer electronics/EMS industry, approvals under PLI schemes, a diversified product mix, and robust long-term growth outlook.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Dixon Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 11:07 am
