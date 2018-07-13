App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 913: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 913 in its research report dated July 12, 2018.

 
 
Edelweiss' research report on Cyient


Cyient reported Q1FY19 revenue of USD160.8mn (down 2.3% QoQ) versus Street’s estimate of a 1.3% decline. EBITDA margin at 12.2% (down 190bps QoQ) is lower than the expectation of 13.5%. Management attributed the miss to the anticipated slowdown in certain projects, but maintained the FY19 guidance for revenue and profitability amid robust demand outlook. Key highlights: 1) services revenue inched up 1.1% QoQ (in cc terms); 2) Aerospace & Defence (A&D) returned to double-digit growth; 3) the communication business faced a challenging quarter, but healthy growth is likely to return on the back of a strong pipeline; 4) margins undershot owing to certain one-offs and are likely to recover.


Outlook


Cyient’s superior services portfolio (ER&D) along with a robust demand environment and significant sector tailwinds underpin our higher target multiple of 18x (16x earlier). Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR913.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #Cyient #Edelweiss #Recommendations

