    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 911: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 911 in its research report dated June 23, 2022.

    June 24, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Cyient


    Cyient Ltd Q4FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹1181.2 Cr, up 8.06% YoY and down 0.19% QoQ. EBITDA for Q4FY22 stood at ₹212.4 Cr, up 37.39% YoY and up 0.28% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q4FY22 came at 17.98% as compared to 17.9% in Q3FY22 and 14.14% in Q4FY21. PAT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹154.2 Cr, up 49.56% YoY and up 17.00% QoQ.



    Outlook


    We give a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 15.2x FY24E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹911.


    At 13:25 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 787.95, down Rs 3.35, or 0.42 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 810.30 and an intraday low of Rs 786.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 6,115 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.06 percent or Rs 0.50 at Rs 791.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,292.00 and 52-week low Rs 727.65 on 19 October, 2021 and 25 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 39.01 percent below its 52-week high and 8.29 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 8,695.34 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cyient #Hem Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 01:29 pm
