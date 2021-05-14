Buy CSB Bank; target of Rs 330: Dolat Capital Market

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on CSB Bank

CSB Bank reported a good set of numbers with further improvement in NIM to 5.4%, sharp sequential improvement in pro forma GNPAs (down 70 bps), healthy loan growth (9% QoQ) and good traction in low cost liabilities (34% YoY CASA growth). However, one-time actuarial impact of revision in mortality assumptions (Rs381 mn) resulted in higher opex and weaker PPoP/PAT vs estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a TP of Rs330, valuing the bank at 2.2x of FY23E P/ABV against RoA/RoE of 1.4%/15%. The stock currently trades at 1.7x FY23E P/ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More