App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Greaves; target of Rs 281: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Crompton Greaves has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 281 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Crompton Greaves


Aided by cost controls, a stable EBITDA margin (13.9%) in Q1 despite a 47% y/y decline in revenues strengthens our belief in Crompton’s resilient business model. On a gradual recovery in Q1, we expect a return to normalcy by Q3 with better margins as some cost savings would be retained. `9.7bn cash after the `3bn NCD issue and tightening WC will be used to re-invest in future growth incl.


Outlook


inorganic expansion and greater localisation. Thus, we maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a higher target of `281 (32x FY22e P/E), earlier `270.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Crompton Greaves #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.