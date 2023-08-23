English
    Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 350: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated August 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 23, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    Crompton has done key fundamental changes to its business under strategy 2.0 which are likely to be DCF accretive in our view. (1) it plans to divide the business in multiple SBUs which will likely drive the accountability and improve efficiencies, (2) there will be separate on-ground sales teams for multiple product(s). It is likely to result in stronger connect with the trade and higher throughput-per-store, (3) Crompton has plans to premiumize the portfolio and believes Crompton and Butterfly brands have potential to drive premiumization, (4) There will be higher focus on E commerce and digital and (5) it plans to enter multiple new categories such as switches, switchgears, wires and cables and other adjacent products.

    Outlook

    We remain positive and maintain BUY rating with DCF based TP of INR 350.

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals - 23 -08 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 11:08 am

