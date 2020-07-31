App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Gr. Con; target of Rs 285: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Crompton Gr. Con recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Crompton Gr. Con


CROMPTON's top line was 11% below estimates. Earnings were 14% above expectations on account of strong cost controls, led by a cut in ad-spends and the ongoing cost rationalization exercise (Project Unnati). Although a large part of the cost control measures (e.g. ad-spends) may not be recurring, the business model strength of the company is impressive in times of a crisis. Demand activity in Jun'20 is back - particularly at ~85% for fans and at ~90% for overall ECD segment. Management has indicated that there was no MoM sales decline observed, despite pent-up demand coming in post lockdown. Improvement in working capital cycle helped in further strengthening of the balance sheet with net cash of INR4.5b as at Jun'20 (Mar'20: INR2.4b).


Outlook


Incorporating 1QFY21 performance, we have increased our FY21E EPS by 12%, while FY22E EPS remains unchanged. Maintain Buy rating with unchanged TP of INR285 (32x FY22E EPS).




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Gr. Con #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

