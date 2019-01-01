App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive with target Rs 1,500: Ashish Chaturmohta

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Ashish Chaturmohta

Colgate Palmolive witnessed a decline from Rs 1,282 in May to a low of Rs 1,018 in October. Since then, the stock has seen a smart recovery from the strong support level of Rs 1,020 to touch a new all-time high of Rs 1,343.

It has formed a base between Rs 1,282-1,020 and has also given a breakout on the upside. The rally from the lows has been on strong momentum indicated by long body bullish candlestick and good volumes indicating buying participation.

The stock has been consolidating with gains above the previous high of Rs 1,282 for the last couple of weeks. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic have given positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 1,320 with a stop loss below Rs 1,280 for a target of Rs 1,500.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Stocks Views

