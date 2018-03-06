App
Mar 06, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Canara Bank; target of Rs 384: SPA Securities

SPA Securities is bullish on Canara Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 384 in its research report dated February 20, 2018.

SPA Securities' research report on Canara Bank


Canara bank reported higher NII of INR 36.8bn (52% y-o-y & 32% q-o-q) as there was a onetime income on interest on income tax refund of INR 7.4bn. Net total Income of INR 52.4bn (25% y-o-y & 11% q-o-q) & total opex of INR 24.1bn (9% y-o-y & 8% q-o-q) resulted in lower cost to income ratio of ~46% (-686bps y-o-y & -143 q-o-q). Elevated provisions of INR 26.7bn (80% y-o-y & 24% q-o-q) resulted in lower PAT of INR 1.25bn (-61% y-o-y & -52% q-o-q). Loan book stood at INR 3.73tn (13% y-o-y & 4% q-o-q) for the quarter. GNPA in absolute terms remained stable at INR 403bn (3% q-o-q) as both slippages and recoveries fell by ~20% q-o-q.

Outlook

We revise our rating from HOLD to BUY with a TP of INR 384 (INR 390 earlier) based on SOTP (0.6x P/ BV for the bank & INR 13 per share for other investments).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Canara Bank #Recommendations #SPA Securities

