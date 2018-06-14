App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Blue Star; target of Rs 775: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Blue Star has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 775 in its research report dated June 06, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Blue Star

Blue Star Ltd. reported Q4FY18 revenue of INR 14.7 Bn (+7.8% YoY) which was below our estimates. As against our estimates the performance of the Unitary Products segment was unsatisfactory on YoY basis with a mid-single digit growth. Electro-Mechanical Projects & Packaged AC segment grew by 6.7% YoY, while Unitary Products and Professional Electronics and Industrial segments grew by 7% and 2.7% respectively.

Outlook

With a growing order book and new product launches the demand for consumer products is increasing despite of some macroeconomic hurdles like demonetization and GST, we anticipate top line and PAT to grow by around 8-10% and 20-22% YoY on a consolidated basis respectively. Currently, the stock is trading at P/E of 28.1x FY20E, we assign a P/E multiple of 32.5x and maintain a “BUY” rating on the stock with a target price of INR 775 representing an upside of 15.6%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 14, 2018 06:12 pm

