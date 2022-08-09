Buy Blue Star; target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Sharekhan's research report on Blue Star

Blue Star reported an impressive performance with strong revenue growth across business verticals, OPM was also ahead of expectations despite gross margin pressures. Net profit grew 5x y-o-y owing to strong operational performance, higher other income and lower tax. Demand for Room air conditioners (RACs) peaked in March/April and started slowing down from May onwards. Blue Star’s RAC volumes grew by 39% during January– June 2022 as compared to January – June 2019 (comparable pre-covid quarter), while the market grew by 30% during the same period. The management expects the margin to improve from H2FY23 given declining commodity prices. On a sustainable basis, the company expects RAC operating margin at ~9%.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Blue Star Limited (Blue Star) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,250, given robust Q1 and multiple growth levers in UCP as well as EMPS segments.

