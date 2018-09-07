App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 120: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated September 06, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Electronics


The MoD has proposed a new pricing mechanism for defense PSUs with intent of making PSUs more efficient on the operational front. According to the new guidelines, margins (at PBT level) have been lowered from 12.5% to 7.5% for projects given to all defense PSUs on a nomination basis. The new pricing mechanism will be applicable for future orders (not applicable to the recently concluded long-range surface-to-air missile order of INR92b) and will not impact the company's existing order book of INR500b. Management believes that the new pricing policy is more detailed/scientific in nature and covers all costs associated with orders. The revised guidelines also allow pass-through of royalty, R&D, program management and prototype costs, which were not covered in the earlier version. The new policy will not have a material adverse impact on BHE's business, according to management.


Outlook


However, the uncertainty over profitability post the recent MoD circular on capping margins (at PBT level) of defense PSUs to 7.5% (prior: 12.5%) leads us to cut our target price to INR120 (16x FY20E EPS of INR7.3; prior TP: INR145). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

