English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Electronic; target of Rs 142: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronic has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 142 in its research report dated June 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 26, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronic

    BEL has achieved ~30% of its ~Rs. 20,000 crore annual order inflow guidance in Q1FY24, and the future order pipeline is quite robust. BEL may exceed the guidance if large orders of QRSAM or MRSAM come in. BEL would be spending Rs. 700-800 crore in strengthening its capabilities to efficiently execute its order backlog of Rs. 60,690 crore and bid for upcoming projects. The company has guided for revenue growth of ~17% in FY2024 and expects OPM to be 21-23% for FY24.

    Outlook

    BEL has a promising order inflow pipeline and a healthy cash balance of Rs. 8,000 crore. We build in Revenue/PAT CAGR of ~16% each over FY23-FY25E. BEL currently trades at ~22xFY25E EPS. We retain a Buy on BEL with a revised PT of Rs. 142.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Electronics - 26 -06 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Electronic #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 09:55 pm