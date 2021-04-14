English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Bharat Dynamics; target of Rs 450: Profitmart Securities

Profitmart Securities is bullish on Bharat Dynamics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated April 13, 2021.

Broker Research
April 14, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Profitmart Securities research report on Bharat Dynamics


Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is one of the leading defence PSU in India, incorporated in 1970 and engaged in the manufacture of Surface to Air missiles (SAMs), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), under water weapons, launchers, countermeasures and test equipment. BDL has 3 manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad, Bhanur and Vishakhapatnam. It is the sole manufacturer and supplier in India for SAMs, torpedoes, ATGMs to the Indian armed forces. Additionally, BDL is engaged in the business of refurbishment and life extension of missiles manufactured. It is also the co-development partner with DRDO for the next generation of ATGMs and SAMs.


Outlook


Hence we believe that the BDL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 450 over the next 18 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharat Dynamics #Buy #Profitmart Securities #Recommendations
first published: Apr 14, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.