    Buy Balrampur Chini; target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Balrampur Chini has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

    May 26, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Balrampur Chini


    Balrampur Chini (BCML) is the second largest sugar company with sugar crushing capacity of 77500 TCD, distillery capacity of 560 KLD & co-generation capacity of 175.7 MW. It is undertaking a distillery capex of 490 KLD & modernisation, de-bottlenecking of its sugarcane crushing capacity at multiple plants. The company would be able to increase distillery volumes to 35 crore litre in FY24 from 18 crore litre in FY22. Moreover, the modernisation plan would result in higher sugarcane crushing & better recoveries.



    Outlook


    We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 515, valuing the business at 12x FY24 PE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 30, 2022 04:05 pm
