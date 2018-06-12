Buy Bajaj Electricals ; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals’ (BEL) revenues at ~| 1606 crore, were up ~27% YoY led by the E&P segment revenue growth of ~44% YoY due to a pick-up in execution of projects. On the other hand, GST adjusted revenue growth in the consumer durable (CD) was at ~15% YoY (vs reported growth of ~6% YoY) led by the same quantum of volume growth.

Outlook

Under our SOTP based valuation, we value BEL’s CD segment MCap at 2x FY20E sales (~30% discount to peers) and E&P segment at 7x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of | 650/share.

