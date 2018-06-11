App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 800: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

Khambatta Securities's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Aurobindo’s revenues decreased 6.2% q-o-q but increased 11.7% y-o-y to Rs 40,929 mn in 4Q FY18 broadly in-line with our expectations. Revenue growth was driven by 5.8% y-o-y growth in US and 39.7% y-o-y growth in Europe during the quarter. API business posted 4.8% y-o-y during the quarter. Revenues increased 9.6% y-o-y to Rs 166,018 mn in FY 2018.


Outlook


We assume a target EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.0x for FY 2020E EBITDA, to arrive at a target price of Rs 791 per share. Aurobindo’s DCF valuation is Rs 796 per share. Consequently, using a weighted average methodology we arrive at a share price of Rs 800, generating a 38.2% upside potential in the medium term. Hence, we reiterate our “Strong Buy” rating for Aurobindo Pharma common stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations

