    Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3510: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3510 in its research report dated May 11, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 11:45 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints

    Asian Paints Limited’s (APL’s) Q4FY23 performance beat ours as well as the street’s expectations with decorative paint volume growth at 16%, above street expectations of 10-12%. OPM came at 21.2% vs. street estimates of 19-20%. Paints industry to clock CAGR of 10-12% in the next five years to a Rs. 1 lakh crore market. Management is confident of maintaining double-digit volume growth in domestic decorative paints business with key drivers in place. Lighting, furnishing and window panel categories under home décor business would grow at upwards of 50%. Home décor business to reach 8-10% from current 4.5% in next five years.


    Outlook

    Stock trades at 59x/50x its FY2024E/25E EPS. We maintain Buy with revised PT of Rs. 3,510.

