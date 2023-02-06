Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 184: YES Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland

AL’s 3QFY23 operating performance was healthy as EBITDA beat our/street estimates by 22-23%. This was led by higher-than-expected expansion in gross margins at 23.7% (+170bp QoQ, +160bp YoY) due to decline in RM, operating leverage and favorable product mix. We believe, margins to continue expand even in 4Q led by 1) cumulative price hikes of 4-4.5% in past 3 quarters (including Jan’23), 2) RM decline, 3) moderating discounts and 4) cost controls. AL continues to gain market share with overall market share at 32.6% in 3QFY23 (v/s 32.3% in 2QFY23 31.1% in 1QFY23 and 25.3% YoY). Improving demand from higher tonnage segment bode well for margin trajectory of the company. We are building in volume CAGR of ~9% over FY23-25 with likely margins expansion to 12% by FY25 (v/s 8.8% in 3QFY23 and similar to FY19 peak). We believe AL’s derisking strategy to help as it reduces domestic MHCV exposure by adding new revenue pools such as LCVs (12-13%), exports (9-10% of sales) and spares (8-9% of sales). We believe, sustenance of MHCV market share gains in 3Q (~33%) is likely led by new launches and network expansion.

Outlook

We raise FY24/25 EPS by ~6.6%/2.7% to build in better-than-expected gross margins and favorable mix. We re-iterate BUY with TP of Rs184 (v/s Rs179, unchanged at ~12x of Sep’24 EV/EBITDA) and ~Rs13 for NBFC. AL continues to be one of our top picks among OEMs. An announcement related to external funding for EV business (Switch) is value accretive.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More