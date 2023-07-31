English
    Buy Arvind; target of Rs 164: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Arvind has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 164 in its research report dated July 28, 2023.

    July 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Arvind

    As anticipated, Arvind posted soft performance in Q1FY2024, with revenues declining by 18% y-o-y to Rs. 1,853.3 crore and adjusted PAT fell by 36% y-o-y to Rs. 68.7 crore. EBITDA margin improved by 37 bps y-o-y to 9.7%. U.S. demand is soft but has not fallen off the cliff; EU/UK has bottomed out. In India, the festive season orders should begin from next month. Overall, Q2 is expected to be better than Q1. However, stark improvement is expected in H2FY2024. The balance sheet remains stable with Rs. 123 crore reduction in long-term debt (overall debt reduced by Rs. 26 crore). The company is on track to execute its capex plan of Rs. 600 crore over the next two years.

    Outlook

    We upgrade our rating on Arvind Limited to Buy from Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 164 on account of improving outlook in the exports market and attractive valuation at 8.3x/6.2x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS.

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 03:26 pm

