Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 2000: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

India’s structural steel tubes market is expected to grow two-fold to 16 mt by FY30 as its rising application in government projects, infra, hospitals to expand its share in India’s steel consumption to 8% versus 6% currently. APL’s focus on increasing scale with capacity expansion plan to 5 mt/ 10 mt by FY25/FY30 makes it biggest beneficiary of exponential growth in structured steel tubes market given its leadership position (market share of 55%) and first-mover advantage (innovative products). We expect APL’s volumes to clock a 27% CAGR over FY23-26E. VAP mix is expected to improve considerably to 70% in FY25 versus 57% currently. VAP fetch higher margin of Rs. 6,000-8,000/tonnne versus APL’s current margin of Rs4,500/tonne. Thus, we expect 34% expansion in EBITDA margin to Rs. 6,017/tonne by FY26.

Outlook

Strong earnings growth outlook (expect 45% PAT CAGR over FY23-26E), high RoE/RoCE of 34%/44% would narrow the valuation gap with listed peers and makes the risk-reward scenario favourable. Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on APL with a revised PT of Rs. 2,000. At CMP, APL trades at 32x/24x its FY2025E/FY2026E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

APL Apollo Tubes - 03 -09 - 2023 - khan