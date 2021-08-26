MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 27, 2021 at 10:30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Anmol India; target of Rs 255: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Anmol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated August 26, 2021.

Broker Research
August 26, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Anmol India


Anmol India Limited (Anmol) is a bulk supplier of imported coal, providing end-to-end coal supply chain management solutions. The company specialises in supplying high GCV coal, USA coal, Indonesian coal, Saudi pet coke and USA pet coke, commanding a sizeable 16% share of the USA coal market in India. A growing and industrialising economy along with increasing urbanisation is expected to drive up energy use as coal is seen to remain India’s energy mainstay for next 30 years. India does not produce adequate quantity of coal to meet the domestic demand while various types, grades and varieties of coal are required for different end uses. As a result, coal imports are expected to remain strong going forward.



Outlook


At current levels, the Anmol stock trades at an attractive 8.8x FY24E EPS. Assigning a target P/E multiple of 13.0x FY23E EPS, we value Anmol at Rs 255, informing a BUY rating with an upside of 48%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anmol India #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations
first published: Aug 26, 2021 02:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.