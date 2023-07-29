English
    Buy Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 2800: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Amber Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    July 29, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Amber Enterprises

    Though revenues dropped sharply in Q1FY24 on poor volumes (of RAC and components division), margins surged. Structural changes in the manufacturing landscape of RACs have transformed Amber’s business model and the company is pursuing a components-based model, which would drive margin expansion and growth. Company expects a 19-21% ROCE in the next 2-3 years as utilisation levels improve. Company has guided for 30% EBITDA CAGR for the next two years. .


    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,800 (based on FY2025E EPS), as we expect profitability to improve backed by better product profile in RAC division, traction in motors, electronics and mobility division as well as growth in exports.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2023 10:03 pm

