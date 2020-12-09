PlusFinancial Times
Buy Amara Raja Batteries: target of Rs 1060 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated December 08, 2020.

Dec 9, 2020 / 03:06 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Amara Raja Batteries


Amara well-positioned to gain market share in lead acid battery business by adding clients and widening replacement distribution network. EBITDA margins to remain strong at 17.5% in FY22E driven by favourable product mix, led by a higher share of revenues from replacement segment, operating leverage and cost-cutting measures. Stock attractively valued with P/E multiple of 18.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.3x its FY2023E estimates, and is at a 20-25% discount to its long-term average multiples.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries (Amara) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,060, factoring better multiples owing to a better outlook for automotive and select industrial segments (telecom and UPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Amara Raja Batteries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 9, 2020 01:45 pm

