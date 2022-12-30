English
    Buy Affle (India); target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated December 29, 2022.

    December 30, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)


    Top media agencies forecast digital advertising to be larger in size than television advertising at 45-48 % of the total domestic advertising market with digital advertising expected to grow at 30-32% in 2023. A disproportionate consumer shift to digital and connected devices to mobile augurs well and would support strong growth momentum for Affle. Affle’s ability to provide end-to-end solutions along with extensive consumer profile data would be a key driver to address opportunities post the pandemic especially in categories such as Travel and Hospitality. Affle’s unique CPCU model differentiates it from competitors and creates strong return on investment (ROI) for advertisers. Thus, it can keep the competition at bay and maintain/improve pricing despite concerns due to macroeconomic headwinds.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy recommendation on Affle India with a revised PT of Rs. 1,400, given the strong sector outlook, unique business model, strong presence in high-growth verticals and shift of advertising budgets towards mobiles.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Dec 30, 2022 02:06 pm