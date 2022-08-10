Buy Adani Ports and SEZ target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Ports and SEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest commercial port operator in India with 25% share of port cargo movement in India. The company has evolved from a single port dealing in a single commodity to an integrated logistics platform. Total ~70% of APSEZ’s revenues is contributed by its port operations. Rest is led by harbour (11%), logistics (7%) and others • Of the total 247 MT cargo volume in FY21, container volumes were at 105 MT (43%), bulk at 110 MT (44%) and rest liquid at 32 MT (13%).

Outlook

We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 950 on an SOTP basis.

Adani Ports and SEZ - 090822 - ic