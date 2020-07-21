App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1760: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1760 in its research report dated July 20, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on ACC


Revenue was in line however EBITDA, EBITDA/tn and PAT much above estimates.  ACC posted -37.3%/ -32.9%/ -40.6% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs26 bn/ Rs5.2 bn/ Rs2.7 bn in Q2CY20 due to 33.3% YoY volume de-growth which was partially offset by 0.6% YoY realization growth (+11.5% QoQ).  We expect (-0.6%)/ 7.0%/ 11.5% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over CY19-21E led by -14.6%/ 12.3% volume growth and 3.0%/ 2.0% cement realization growth in CY20E/ CY21E.  We broadly maintain our revenue estimates for CY20E and CY21E. We increase our EBITDA estimates by 25.0%/ 19.3% for CY20E and CY21E to factor H1CY20 results. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 29.6%/ 22.5% for CY20E and CY21E. Considering ACC's healthy cash flow & RoE, net cash position, and 5.9mtpa (17.7% increase) capacity expansion, current valuation of 9.0x/ 7.5x CY20E/ CY21E EV/EBITDA provides comfort which is 19%/ 39%/ 46%/ 47% discount to 1yr Fwd EV/EBITDA of 1/ 3/ 5/ 10 years.


Outlook


Thus, we maintain BUY with an upward revised TP of Rs1,760 (10x CY21E EV/EBITDA + 0.5x CY21E CWIP).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

