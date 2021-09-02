MARKET NEWS

Buy Abbott India: target of Rs 22,780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Abbott India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22,780 in its research report dated September 01, 2021.

Broker Research
September 02, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India


Abbott India Limited (Abbott) is expected to sustain its double-digit growth trajectory over the next two-year period, driven by revival in the IPM growth, presence in high growth therapy areas, and strong performance of top brands. After a modest 2% growth in FY21, the IPM growth is expected to improve to high single digit to double digit in FY2022 driven by pick up in volumes along with sustained pricing growth and new product growth. Better growth prospects, a strong balance sheet position coupled with healthy operating cash flows and strong dividend payout are key positives.


Outlook


At CMP the stock trades at 50.9x / 44.1x its FY22E and FY23E EPS respectively and the above positives would help to sustain the premium valuations. We retain Buy on Abbott with a revised PT of Rs. 22,780.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Abbott India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 2, 2021 01:43 pm

