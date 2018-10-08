Biocon may move to Rs 823: AnandRathi

AnandRathi

Biocon, is one the largest and fully-integrated, innovation-led bio pharmaceutical company emerging globally bio pharmaceutical enterprise serving customers in over 120 countries.

Biocon has reported a growth of 21.2 percent in its consolidated revenues at Rs 1,123 cr in Q1-FY19 as against Rs 927 cr in Q1-FY18.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.