Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:44 AM IST

Biocon may move to Rs 823: AnandRathi

Biocon has reported a growth of 21.2 percent in its consolidated revenues at Rs 1,123 cr in Q1-FY19 as against Rs 927 cr in Q1-FY18.

AnandRathi

Biocon, is one the largest and fully-integrated, innovation-led bio pharmaceutical company emerging globally bio pharmaceutical enterprise serving customers in over 120 countries.

First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:44 am

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

