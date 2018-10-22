App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints may move to Rs 1,471: AnandRathi

We believe Asian Paints is better placed to capture incremental growth in the industry on the back of its strong distribution network, cost efficient operations, better brand positioning amongst others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Asian Paints is India’s leading paint company and Asia’s third largest paint company, with a group turnover of Rs 169 billion. Asian Paints operates in 16 countries and has 25 paint manufacturing facilities in the world servicing consumers in over 65 countries.

Asian Paints being one of the market leaders offering its innovative products through its vast distribution network is best poised to gain maximum leverage amongst peers.

The company operates primarily into three segments namely Decorative paints, International Paints, Industrial paints & coatings and Home and Improvement.

We expect Indian paints industry to grow at around 8%-12% in next few years and demand factors remain strong in terms of growth.

Stable operating margins around 18% to 20% in past few years.

During the quarter the company has effected a price hike of around 1.9% and the cumulative price hike for the year stood at around 3.3%. The management has also indicated to conduct further price hike as needed due to increase in raw material costs owing to crude oil.

We believe Asian Paints is better placed to capture incremental growth in the industry on the back of its strong distribution network, cost efficient operations, better brand positioning amongst others.

At CMP the stock is trading at 42x times FY19E consolidated earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 09:40 am

