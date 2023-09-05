Agri Picks Report September 05, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh have sown kharif crops over 2.05 mln ha as of Wednesday, down 25% from 2.73 mln ha last year, according to data from the state government. The area under paddy cultivation was at 1.05 mln ha, down 10.3% from 1.17 mln ha a year ago. So far in the monsoon season, the rainfall has been in 14 of the 26 districts. Normal showers were recorded in 12 districts. The water level in major reservoirs in the state was at 380.99 bln cu ft, lower than 790.28 bln cu ft a year ago, the data showed. The area under food grain was 1.3 mln ha compared with 1.5 mln ha a year ago, while coarse grain cultivation was reported over 130,000 ha compared with 147,000 ha a year ago. Pulses have been sown over 132,000 ha, down from 184,000 ha a year ago. The area under oilseeds, comprising groundnut, soybean, castor, sunflower and others, was at over 332,000 ha. A year ago, the acreage was 595,000 ha. At 374,000 ha, the area under cotton declined from 588,000 ha a year ago, and sugarcane acreage of 26,000 ha also lagged the year-ago figure of 37,000 ha. India received 5.1 mm rainfall on Sunday, 24% below the normal of 6.8 mm for the period, according to data from IMD. However, the south peninsular experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, with a whopping 214% above-normal precipitation at 16.4 mm. All the other three homogenous regions received below normal showers. Rains in east and northeast were 48% below normal at 4.9 mm, while northwest India received just 0.1 mm precipitation, 97% lower than usual. In central India, rainfall was 59% below normal at 3.3 mm on Sunday. Of the 36 subdivisions, 14 received large deficient rainfall and six got deficient rains. Six subdivisions received large excess showers, while only one got excess rainfall. There was no rainfall in six subdivisions, while rains were normal in the remaining three on Sunday. Since Jun 1, the country has received 639.1 mm showers as of Sunday, 11% below the normal of 721.1 mm for the period.

