Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Gujarat has bought 558,636 tn of chana worth 29.22 bln rupees over the last 90 days. The quantity is higher than the amount that was initially proposed due to lower market prices, Raghavji Patel, minister of agriculture, Gujarat, said in an official statement. The southwest monsoon has covered more of the central Arabian Sea, entire Kerala, and some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said. The India Meteorological Department has raised its projection for rainfall during the Jun-Sep monsoon season to 103% of the long-period average, Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said today. In April, it had expected the monsoon to be normal and rainfall during the season to be at 99% of the long-period average. India is expected to get normal monsoon rainfall in June at 92-108% of the long period average, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology at the India Meteorological Department. The Indian economy grew 8.7% in the year ended March, marginally lower than the earlier estimated 8.9%, the National Statistical Office said. India's GDP growth slowed to a one-year low of 4.1% in Jan-Mar from 5.4% a quarter ago, primarily on account of a slowdown in services. India's annual inflation based on CPI for Industrial Workers rose to 6.33% in April from 5.35% a month ago, according to the data released today by the Labour Bureau.

