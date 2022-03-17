Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Bangladesh's agriculture ministry has received three bids for its global tender to import 50,000 tn of milling wheat for shipment in April, trade sources said. Indian traders have signed deals to export around 100,000 tn of wheat, according to sources in the know. While 50,000 tn of the commodity will be sold to Turkey at $376 per tn free on board, 50,000 tn will be exported to Nigeria at $362 per tn. Tunisia's official grains agency has purchased about 125,000 tn of soft wheat and about 100,000 tn of barley in an international tender that closed on Friday, trade sources said. India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Jan rose 46.3% on year to 13.9 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. The government has increased the maximum sale price of genetically modified Bollgard -II Bt cotton seed for 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) by 43 rupees to 810 rupees for a 450-gm packet, according to a notification. Sri Lanka's tea exports slipped 6.9% on year in January to 19.38 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $62-$76 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.

