    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange will launch future contracts in refined castor oil on Mar 21, the bourse said in a circular.

    March 04, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange will launch future contracts in refined castor oil on Mar 21, the bourse said in a circular. According to the contract specification the commodity will have trading unit of 2 tn, with the maximum order size of 200 tn. The contract will be settled in cash. The open interest threshold level to attract concentration margin in the commodity will be 17,900 tn. Egypt has received three bids for its tender to import 55,000-60,000 tn soft and milling wheat for shipment in April, trade sources said. BSE signed a memorandum of understanding with Cotton Guru Maha Farmers Producer Organisation Federation to enable members to understand the benefits, techniques and strategies of risk management using cotton futures contracts on the exchange platform.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 11:21 am

