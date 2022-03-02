Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Soybean Processors Association of India has criticised the Solvent Extractors' Association of India's suggestion to stop soybean cultivation in the country and use the 12 mln ha meant for soybean cultivation, to cultivate other crops, it said in a written statement . The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $18-$44 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia is likely to keep edible oil prices volatile as India's sunflower oil imports are being hit, said Atul Chaturvedi, president of Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The central government had bought 70.7 mln tn paddy as of Sunday in the 2021-22 (Oct -Sep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. The government is working on setting up Farmer Producer Organisations, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said .

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More