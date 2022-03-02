English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The Soybean Processors Association of India has criticised the Solvent Extractors' Association of India's suggestion to stop soybean cultivation in the country and use the 12 mln ha meant for soybean cultivation, to cultivate other crops, it said in a written statement.

    March 02, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Soybean Processors Association of India has criticised the Solvent Extractors' Association of India's suggestion to stop soybean cultivation in the country and use the 12 mln ha meant for soybean cultivation, to cultivate other crops, it said in a written statement . The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $18-$44 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia is likely to keep edible oil prices volatile as India's sunflower oil imports are being hit, said Atul Chaturvedi, president of Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The central government had bought 70.7 mln tn paddy as of Sunday in the 2021-22 (Oct -Sep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. The government is working on setting up Farmer Producer Organisations, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said .


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 10:03 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.