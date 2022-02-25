Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The year 2026 can be a watershed for self-reliance in edible oils provided the country can increase the area under the mustard and groundnut crops, president of Solvent Extractors' Association Atul Chaturvedi said at a webinar organised by the government yesterday. India could be self-reliant in edible oil by 2030 with an annual growth of 4% in both production and acreage, Davish Jain, chairman of the Soybean Processors Association of India. Jain urged the government to implement the National Mission on Edible Oils scheme with adequate financial outlays. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has so far disbursed 1.82 trln rupees to 117.4 mln farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Announced in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 (Apr-Mar), the scheme aimed at disbursing 6,000 rupees per year in three instalments to small and marginal farmers ahead of the kharif, rabi, and summer sowing seasons.

