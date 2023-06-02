Aditya Birla likely to open higher after preferential issue announcement

grasim industries

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) shares are likely to rise on June 2 after its subsidiaries announced an investment in its preferential issue. ABCL announced on June 1 that its promoter companies, namely Grasim Industries and holding company Surya Kiran Investments, have decided to invest Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, in its preferential issue.

The stock on 1 June closed at Rs 171.70 on BSE, up 1 per cent from its previous close.

On June 1 the company announced that its board has approved preferential issuance of Rs 1,250 crore at a share price of Rs 165.10 a share to its promoter and promoter group entity out of the total approved equity fundraising of up to Rs 3,000 crore.

The raised funds will be utilised to strengthen the capital base, enhance the solvency margin and leverage ratio, meet growth and funding requirements, and make strategic investments in subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures involved in specific businesses, as well as in technology, IT infrastructure, and digital offering platforms.

As of March 31, 2023, Aditya Birla Capital Limited oversees a total of approximately Rs 3.6 lakh crore in aggregate assets under management. Within this, their lending assets under management (AUM) amount to Rs 94,364 crore, and their life and health insurance businesses contribute a gross written premium of Rs 17,787 crore.

In terms of financial performance, for the fiscal year 2023, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 29,999 crore. Additionally, their profit after tax, excluding fair value gains, reached Rs 2,057 crore.