Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Why we continue to remain cautious on the stock

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Results miss estimates Near-term pressure for core business Scaling up new businesses Profitability pressure to continue Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail’s (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 190; Market cap: Rs 18,013 crore) Q4FY23 results were lower than Street expectations. While revenue growth was strong, profitability declined sharply, with the company reporting a huge loss at the net level. While ABFRL would deliver a healthy top-line growth (led by network expansion of core business and scaling up of new businesses), profitability is likely to remain under pressure...