Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Why we continue to remain cautious on the stock

Highlights Results miss estimates Near-term pressure for core business Scaling up new businesses Profitability pressure to continue Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail’s (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 190; Market cap: Rs 18,013 crore) Q4FY23 results were lower than Street expectations. While revenue growth was strong, profitability declined sharply, with the company reporting a huge loss at the net level. While ABFRL would deliver a healthy top-line growth (led by network expansion of core business and scaling up of new businesses), profitability is likely to remain under pressure...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Divi's Labs Q4 stokes revival hopes
May 23, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China looks to dominate rare-earth magnet technology, a bleak outlook for metal...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers