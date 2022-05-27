English
    Accumulate Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 2220: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Voltamp Transformers with a target price of Rs 2220 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 27, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltamp Transformers


    Voltamp Transformers (VAMP) reported a strong quarterly performance with revenue growth of 36.3% YoY and margin expansion of 559bps YoY to 17.2%, owing to gross margin expansion and lower employee cost. Order inflow came in at Rs3.4bn in Q4FY22 down ~14% YoY, owing to customer reluctance in placing orders amid higher commodity costs. FY22 order inflow came in highest ever at Rs13.5bn, translating to Order book of Rs6bn (down 7% YoY). Enquiry pipeline remains healthy thereby providing good order inflow visibility in medium term. However, higher commodity price, supply chain disruptions and overall inflationary environment is likely to defer corporate capex decisions in near term. Sectors such as Sugar, Ethanol, Datacenter, Wind, Solar, Chemical, Steel, Cement and Telecom to be main growth drivers going forward. Considering current challenging environment, management has reworked its short term strategy with focus on short cycle executable orders, with assured payments terms. However, competition intensity has increased, thereby impacting pricing, which will likely impact volumes in near term.



    Outlook


    We remain positive on the company considering 1) its strong business model, 2) debt free balance sheet and 3) consistent free cash flow generation. We expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 12%/10% between FY22-FY24E. The stock is currently trading at PE of 15.4x/12.6x for FY23E/FY24E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs2,220 (earlier Rs2,215), valuing at PE of 14x FY24E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Voltamp Transformers
    first published: May 27, 2022 04:03 pm
