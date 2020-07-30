App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 720: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Tech Mahindra


Revenue inline with 6.3% QoQ decline led by persistent challenges in Telecom vertical (down 8.2% in CC terms). Tight cost measures and Fx tailwinds drove OPM beat with QoQ gains of 10bps at 10.1% (DE 9.2%). PAT beat was led by one-time gains of US$60mn. TCV signings were soft at US$290mn but still the management commentary remains hopeful of recovery hereon given record funnel across vertical and better deal-closure expectancy in Q2. Believes worst-is-behind and expect improved performance in Telecom (Pipeline at multi-year high) as well as Enterprise segment (US pipeline quite healthy across HiTech, BFSI and Healthcare).



Outlook


Modest growth in Q1, Weak TCV signing, sustained delays in 5G roll-outs suggest no material uptick expected in Q2 and thus we broadly maintain our estimates and retain our Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of Rs720 (valued at 15x FY22E earnings – inline with 3ry Median PER).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

