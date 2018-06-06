App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Sun Pharmaceutical; target of Rs 539: KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on Sun Pharmaceutical with a target price of Rs 539 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical

Net Sales stood at INR 67,110 Mn which was down by 1.7% y-o-y but was marginally up by 1.7% q-o-q, the improvement in revenues was due to increase in sales of US markets which grew 11% in the quarter.EBIDTA stood at INR 16,836 Mn which degrew 22.7% y-o-y but grew 15.8% q-o-q. Reduction in COGS and employee expenses led to improved profitability of the business. The company has reported margins of 19.4% in Q4FY18 against margins of 21.84% in Q3FY18 which has improved by 229 bps q-o-q.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 498 the stock is trading at PE of 20.3x at FY20E with EPS of INR 24.52. We recommend “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock and value the stock at 22x FY20E EPS of INR 24.5 with a target price of INR 539 indicating 8% upside from CMP.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 05:21 pm

tags #Accumulate #KRChoksey #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceutical

