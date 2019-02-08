App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate State Bank of India; target of Rs 320: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on State Bank of India with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on State Bank of India


Regulatory ageing under-provision in the Essar steel led to a better than expected profits. It did not provided provision of ` 52 bn - as in the previous quarter - in anticipation of its resolution visibility (though accelerated provision of ` 5bn was provided). We remain uncomfortable with this, as the resolution remains a thorn in the system. Another subtle giveaway is that it desires to take this account off its book by the end of the year – either by resolution or sale. Excluding this, its headline numbers improved with advance growth of 11% - domestic at 15% (on account of loan buyout), NIM expansion and improvement in GNPA. With RoA improving at 60 bps by FY21, we maintain accumulate. Underprovided credit costs remain a near term risk.


Outlook


We have factored an RoAs at 60 bps by FY21 on the back CAGR 27% in profits. Maintain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:08 pm

