App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Shaily Engineering Plastics; target of Rs 312: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Shaily Engineering Plastics with a target price of Rs 312 in its research report dated Jun 02, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shaily Engineering Plastics


Shaily Engineering Plastics (SHEP) Q4 Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew by 2.9%/ 32.9%/ 98% YoY to Rs796m/Rs152m/Rs70m. CU improved to 65% versus 62% in Q4FY19. For FY20, revenues were flat at Rs 3360m, while EBITDA grew 10.4% and PAT by 22.4% to Rs 236m due to lower tax rate (23.4% v/s 35.6% FY19). EBITDAM improved 430bps in Q4 & 170 bps in FY20 due to better product mix & economies of scale in RM procurement. Covid-19 impacted SHEP's supply chain & ability to ship from 14th March. Pharma operations resumed from 22nd March & others from 23rd April. During Q4, SHEP received business confirmations for 2 parts from existing auto client. Further, they made commercial supplies of CRC caps to 2 companies. The pharma segment (packaging & devices) witnessed strong traction and is now the second largest revenue generator. 13-14 pens will be commercialized in FY21E & 22E. Signups are expected for 5 existing medical platforms (investment already made) resulting in better return ratios too. Commissioning of CSF plant at Halol is delayed due to Covid-19 and now expected to be commissioned in June with trials in July. It will contribute ~Rs 300m to revenues in FY21E and full impact of Rs 1.3bn in FY22E. Impact of Covid-19 has lead to 27% cut in FY21/22 revenues and 35%/29% in PAT.
With labor problems out of the way, CSF capacity on brink of commissioning, greater focus on sweating existing medical platforms resulting in multifold growth in pharma revenues, higher traction in toys (in talks with new clients), further growth opportunities in home furnishings which will be better addressed with wider management bandwidth as a new CEO has been appointed and 2 new directors (with rich experience in Pharma sector) been inducted in the board and favorable macro tailwinds (business shifting out of China) will result in revenue/ EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 19.6%/19.1%/25.2% to Rs 4805m/Rs 824m/ Rs370m in FY22E.



Outlook


Due to the steep correction in price, the stock appears attractively valued at 9.7x FY21E and 6.0x FY22E earnings. We upgrade our rating to ACCUMULATE with a price target of 312.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Read More
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Shaily Engineering Plastics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Bring PM CARES under RTI Act, requests PIL filed with Delhi High Court

Bring PM CARES under RTI Act, requests PIL filed with Delhi High Court

'Time to think outside the box, this is a unique year': Newly-appointed CII President Uday Kotak

'Time to think outside the box, this is a unique year': Newly-appointed CII President Uday Kotak

COVID-19 Impact | Why sanitization of a used car before sale matters now? It gets better pricing

COVID-19 Impact | Why sanitization of a used car before sale matters now? It gets better pricing

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.