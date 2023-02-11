English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Restaurant Brands Asia; target of Rs 145: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Restaurant Brands Asia with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated February 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 11, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Restaurant Brands Asia

    We change our FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS by 1%/-32%/-5% given 1) higher corporate overheads (ESOP provision) and 2) lower than expected margin expansion. Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) reported in-line margins despite increase in operating expenses due to sustained traction in older stores and cost control, despite ADS dropping to Rs120k on softer demand. We believe Jan’23 price hike will help neutralize the impact of increased overheads on store expansion. BK is looking to promote margin accretive chicken offerings in South market & compete vs incumbents. Indonesia operations has lower ADS vs pre COVID; new strategy is expected to improve ADS with 1) relaunch/innovation in Whopper range 2) increased focus on chicken offering 3) focus on FSDT format and store rationalization. We believe RBA India operations are on track and should report mid-single digit pre IND AS EBIDTA with small profit in FY24 and full turnaround in FY25 given sustained customer traction and likely gains from BK Café in FY24.


    Outlook

    We believe Indonesia business will take time to turnaround given delay in post COVID recovery, business restructuring and initial losses in Popeyes (5/30 stores in FY23/FY24). We value the company at Rs 145 (Rs156 earlier) on SOTP basis. Maintain ACCUMULATE