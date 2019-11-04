App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1551: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on NIIT Technologies with a target price of Rs 1551 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NIIT Technologies


NIIT Tech delivered a strong revenue growth of 7.7% QoQ (4.1% organic cc) to USD 148.7mn (Ple: USD145.4mn, Cons: USD 146mn). EBIT margin expanded 350 bps QoQ to 17.1% (Ple: 15.5%, Cons: 13.4%) aided by visa seasonality, INR depreciation and no one-time M&A expense. Q2FY20 was tenth consecutive quarter of improvement in deal closure. Management mentioned one of its top 5 client is in the process of budget cut due to financial pressure, however NITEC has managed to maintain its wallet share. NIIT Tech reported deal win of USD176mn highest ever with 10 new clients (7 in US, 1 in EMEA and 2 in ROW). & orders executable in one year increased to USD 405 mn, the highest ever. Deals are getting bigger & better every quarter. Management also showed confidence on growth momentum across the verticals, but management gave cautious outlook on US capital markets & suggested seasonal moderation in revenue growth in Q3FY20E quarter on account of lower billing days though sees no unusual weakness/possibility of extended furloughs. Strong order wins coupled with healthy order pipeline gives us confidence on visibility of revenue growth momentum in FY20E(mid-teens).


Outlook


We fine tune our estimates & introduce FY22E estimates valuing NIIT Tech on Sep-21 EPS of Rs. 97 at 16x multiple to arrive at a changed target price of Rs. 1551 (earlier Rs.1445). NIIT Tech is currently trading at 16x/14.4x FY21E/22E multiple.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #NIIT Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.