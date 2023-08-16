English
    Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 703: Geojit

    Geojit recommended accumulate rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 703 in its research report dated August 16, 2023.

    August 16, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
    Geojit's research report on KEC International

    KEC International Ltd. (KEC) is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction major. It has presence in the verticals of Power T&D (Transmission & Distribution), Cables, Railways and Water & Renewable. In Q1FY24, KEC reported a healthy revenue growth of 28% YoY led by strong execution in T&D segment by 71% YoY, and the civil segment by 60% YoY EBITDA margin expanded by 68bps YoY to 5.8% in Q1FY24 owing to benign raw material prices and moderation in employee costs. The company expects margins to improve to 6% in H1FY24 and 8% in H2FY24 supported by strong execution and moderation in commodity prices. The order book, including L1 orders, stands at a record level of over Rs.35,000cr, (2x TTM revenue), and KEC is targeting an inflow of around Rs 25,000cr for FY24.

    Outlook

    With the improvement in T&D execution and a healthy order book, we remain positive on KEC on a long term basis. We reiterate, Accumulate rating and value the stock at a P/E of 20x with a TP of Rs.703.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:29 pm

